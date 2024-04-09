Overgrown public works plot irks Summerstrand residents
Summerstrand residents are fed up with picking up the slack for the Eastern Cape department of public works, which has failed to maintain a vacant plot in the area, leaving it to become an eyesore.
Resident Rob Wylde, a former Ward 1 councillor, said the department, which owns the 3.5ha plot, last maintained it about two years ago and the grass was now almost 2m high...
