TimesLIVE
'Police will continue to push back hard on criminality': Cele
1,171 intelligence-led takedowns conducted by police from April 2023 to date
Reporter
Image: Nolo Moima
Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said police remain unapologetic in their aggressive and decisive response to crime.
Cele said more than 150 suspects were shot and killed from April 2023 to date.
He said this includes the September 2023 fatal shooting of 19 cash-in-transit heist suspects in Makhado in Limpopo when they opted to engage in a gun battle with police instead of surrendering.
The minister said criminals have waged a war on communities and have become brazen, testing the authority of the state by attacking police officers.
“There is no doubt these criminals and many others are ruthless and arrogant. Their actions demonstrate they will eliminate anything and anyone who stands in their way,” he said.
Cele was providing an update on successes achieved by police in response to serious and violent crimes.
“Criminals are warned that if they engage police instead of surrendering, they will come out short. We are clear. Police will continue to protect communities and push back hard on criminality.”
Cele said the police crime intelligence division has been rejuvenated and bolstered to identify and infiltrate syndicates.
He said officers on the ground will protect their lives without hesitation and preserve the lives of innocent community members when the need arises.
“From April 2023 to date, 1,171 intelligence-led takedowns were conducted by the police service. These specialised operations involve weeks, and at times months, of planning, surveillance and monitoring of targets. They involve highly skilled detectives working together with members of tactical units who execute arrests.”
Cele said to date 3,749 suspects have been arrested during intelligence-led takedowns. These include 173 for murder, 57 for extortion and kidnapping and 164 for property-related crimes.
He said about 1,510 drug-related and 214 illicit mining arrests were made from April to date during intelligence-led takedowns.
