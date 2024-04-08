Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly raped a woman and a six-year-old girl at separate locations on Friday.
Woman gang-raped in bushes, 6-year-old raped at school: police search for suspects
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly raped a woman and a six-year-old girl at separate locations on Friday.
The incidents happened in Lulekani and Hoedspruit policing areas.
According to police, in Hoedspruit an unknown suspect allegedly raped a six-year-old girl while she was at school on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl's mother became aware of the ordeal when she took off her school uniform and underwear and saw bloodstains.
“ The minor told her a pupil at school raped her. She immediately took the child to a local clinic. The victim was transferred to hospital for medical treatment. A rape case was registered for investigation,” Malesela said.
In a separate incident, at about 10.45pm on Friday a woman was with a male friend she met in a local tavern at Biko location under the Lulekani policing area.
The 29-year-old allegedly requested him to accompany her to the bathroom outside.
“It appears they went to nearby bushes, and while there two unknown men armed with a firearm threatened them. They pushed them deep into the bushes where there were another two armed males.
“Two suspects left with her while the other two went with the male victim in another direction. After some time she heard gunshots and the two suspects returned,” Malesela said.
The woman was gang-raped by all four suspects and left at the scene.
“She managed to get to the main road and asked for help from motorists. She was taken to the local police station where she opened a case of rape.”
