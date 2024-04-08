The naked body of a man, with a wound to the back of his head, was discovered in an open field in Bethelsdorp at the weekend.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
“Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a person found murdered in an open field on Saturday, at about 9am,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said the body of the man, estimated to be about 50 years old, was lying in the field between Extension 21 and France Street.
He was naked and lying on his stomach.
“He sustained an open wound on the back of his head,” Naidu said.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or provide any information related to his murder, is asked to contact detective Sergeant Thandiswa Nobebe on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Man’s naked body discovered in Bethelsdorp field
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
