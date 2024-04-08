News

Man’s naked body discovered in Bethelsdorp field

By Herald Reporter - 08 April 2024
The police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s body was discovered in Bethelsdorp at the weekend
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The naked body of a man, with a wound to the back of his head, was discovered in an open field in Bethelsdorp at the weekend.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

“Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a person found murdered in an open field on Saturday, at about 9am,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said the body of the  man, estimated to be about 50 years old, was lying in the field between Extension 21 and France Street.

He was naked and lying on his stomach.

“He sustained an open wound on the back of his head,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or provide any information related to his murder, is asked to contact detective Sergeant Thandiswa Nobebe on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

