TimesLIVE
Mapisa-Nqakula in 'good spirits' after voluntarily handing herself over, says her adviser
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
While former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula cut a lone figure in the dock in the Pretoria magistrate's court court on Thursday, the court heard a second accused is to be added to the matter.
It is unclear who the second accused is.
Mapisa-Nqakula was released on R50,000 bail.
She has been charged with corruption and money laundering and handed herself over at the Lyttelton police station in Centurion.
Her bail conditions include surrendering her passport to the investigating officer and she was ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with state witnesses.
Her special adviser Mike Ragoma said: “She took her own decision, voluntarily, to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and, hopefully, she will get full disclosure of the case against her so she can defend herself.”
Mapisa-Nqakula's legal representatives have requested disclosure of the contents of the docket, alleging they have been receiving information in dribs and drabs and at times through media reports.
“This issue of disclosure is important. Using procedure, it keeps on being pushed back with the idea that you must defend yourself in the dark and curve balls must be thrown at you, pressure must be made for you to answer certain things in the public through the media without you knowing what the actual case and statement are with the hope that probably you'll incriminate yourself,” the team alleged.
Asked about Mapisa-Nqakula's wellbeing, Ragoma said: “She's OK as can be under the circumstances. She's strong and has the support of her family and she continues to have confidence in her case and her defence. But this isn't easy for her, she has to be strong.”
The matter was postponed to June 4 when the second accused is expected to join her in the dock.
Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract when she was defence minister.
TimesLIVE
