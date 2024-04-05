Police probing Knysna DA councillor over ‘monkey circus’ comment
Knysna DA councillor Sharon Sabbagh is under investigation by the police over allegations that she used a derogatory term during a recent committee meeting.
This comes as calls are mounting by the EFF and ANC Youth League for her immediate suspension...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.