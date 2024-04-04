Nelson Mandela Bay runner tackling Two Oceans with injured knee in honour of old school
Godfrey Jacobs plans to donate medal to Colchester Primary as part of its 143rd birthday celebrations
Despite injuring his knee in a horrific car crash in 2018, Nelson Mandela Bay resident Godfrey Jacobs will hit the tar for a good cause next week.
The athlete said he would donate his Two Oceans Half Marathon medal to his alma mater, Colchester Primary School, as part of its 143rd birthday celebrations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.