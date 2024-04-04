Nelson Mandela Bay estate agency calls on public to assist bereaved family after blaze
A Gqeberha real estate agency has challenged the public to open their hearts, cupboards and storerooms and donate towards a bereaved and homeless Westering family after tragedy struck over the Easter Weekend.
On Saturday, 19-year-old Lukhanyo Kwikwi died in the blaze that gutted his home, leaving his mother and grandmother without a place to stay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.