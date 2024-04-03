News

Football world rocked by death of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs in hijacking

By Marc Strydom And Mahlatse Mphahlele - 04 April 2024
Luke Fleurs warms up ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on March 5.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by a source close to Kaizer Chiefs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said late on Wednesday night he had not yet received any official report on the incident.

Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club could not comment on the matter at this stage.

Fleurs, 24, joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.

Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, who he joined from first division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

The centreback was yet to earn game time at Chiefs.

