Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.
The news was confirmed by a source close to Kaizer Chiefs.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said late on Wednesday night he had not yet received any official report on the incident.
Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club could not comment on the matter at this stage.
Fleurs, 24, joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.
Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, who he joined from first division Ubuntu FC in 2018.
The centreback was yet to earn game time at Chiefs.
Football world rocked by death of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs in hijacking
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.
The news was confirmed by a source close to Kaizer Chiefs.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said late on Wednesday night he had not yet received any official report on the incident.
Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club could not comment on the matter at this stage.
Fleurs, 24, joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.
Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, who he joined from first division Ubuntu FC in 2018.
The centreback was yet to earn game time at Chiefs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News