SAPS emergency line leaves Nelson Mandela Bay residents hanging

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 April 2024

Nearly 60,000 phone calls made to the emergency line 10111 were dropped during the 2023/2024 financial year.

This was revealed in parliamentary responses to the DA in the Bhisho legislature by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, who said that between June and February 2024 a total of 57,455 calls made in Nelson Mandela Bay were abandoned...

