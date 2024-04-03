Western Cape infrastructure department tables budget
Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers recently tabled the department’s budget for the 2024/2025 financial year with a focus on empowering the youth, upgrading infrastructure and providing thousands of homes to the less fortunate.
Simmers broke down the R10.2bn budget, under the theme Building Tomorrow, Investing in the Progress of the Western Cape, last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.