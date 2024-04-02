Alleged rape victim found near popular Gqeberha hiking trail
Police suspect 23-year-old had been brought to Schoenmakerskop area the night before
A small crowd gathered at the start of the popular Sacramento Trail along the Nelson Mandela Bay coastline on Sunday morning, watching as a hysterical woman was led to a nearby ambulance.
The 23-year-old was allegedly raped and left next to the seaside hiking trail until hikers assisted her and stayed with her until emergency services personnel arrived...
