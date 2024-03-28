“The analysis results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 1.4 as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN).
“The epicentre was located along the Diep River close to Milnerton rural area.”
The council encouraged the public to record their experiences using an online questionnaire.
The council is the custodian of the SANSN which monitors seismic activities in the country.
TimesLIVE
Council for Geoscience confirms magnitude-1.4 earthquake in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed widespread speculation that an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.4 is what startled residents in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.
Social media was flooded by reports from parts of the city of a loud rumble or bang.
The council confirmed the seismic event happened at about 5.37pm.
TimesLIVE
