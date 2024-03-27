Three people were arrested shortly after a truck and a motorbike were hijacked in separate incidents on Tuesday.
HeraldLIVE
Three arrested for truck, motorbike, hijackings
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Three people were arrested shortly after a truck and a motorbike were hijacked in separate incidents on Tuesday.
The truck was hijacked on the R75 at about 7.15am.
The driver had stopped to check something at the back of the truck when he was accosted by three unknown men in a white bakkie.
“The driver and his passenger were ordered to get out the truck and were then shoved into the bakkie.
“They were dropped off in Veeplaas and reported the incident at the KwaDwesi police station,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
She said at about 8.15am, Kariega K9 members were patrolling on the R75 when they noticed the truck standing on the side of the road.
“When they stopped to investigate, they saw a man running away. He was apprehended.
“A second suspect jumped over a fence and disappeared into dense bushes.
“A signal jammer was found in the suspect’s backpack.”
All the stolen stock, including frozen food and groceries valued at about R125,000, was recovered.
The 48-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of vehicle hijacking and possession of stolen property.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
In a separate incident, at about 8.30pm, a motorcyclist was on a black Hero 100cc motorcycle in Springbok Street, Gelvandale, when he was hit by a stone.
“He lost control and fell off his motorcycle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Two suspects, aged 21 and 34, ran towards him and searched him.
“The [motorcyclist] ran away and the suspects rode off with the motorcycle.”
Janse van Rensburg said the Gqeberha K9 unit recovered the motorbike in Algoa Park and arrested two suspects on a charge of hijacking.
They will also appear in court soon.
