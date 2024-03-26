Garden Route swimming star impresses in Turkey
Teenager from George bags two gold and two silver medals at Trisome Games
With an impressive haul of four medals, Garden Route swimming sensation Minke Janse van Rensburg is flying the SA flag high at the 2024 Trisome Games in Turkey — an event for athletes with Down syndrome.
The 19-year-old, from George, was one of three South African swimmers who competed in Antalya over the past few days, and secured two gold and two silver medals over the course of the five-day competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.