Several cases of rubella — or German measles — have been detected in George.
This is according to environmental health practitioners at the Garden Route district municipality.
Rubella is a highly contagious illness characterised by a fever and rash.
While it is typically a mild illness in children and adults, it can be harmful if contracted by pregnant women, as it can infect their unborn babies and lead to a condition called congenital rubella syndrome, which has serious consequences for the baby’s health.
Any person who is not immune to rubella can be infected by the virus.
In countries where the rubella vaccination is not included in the routine immunisation schedule, such as SA, sporadic rubella cases usually occur throughout the year, with seasonal peaks in spring.
This is the first time a rubella outbreak has been reported in the area since 2019, as the non-pharmaceutical interventions (social distancing, wearing of masks and hand washing) implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic successfully interrupted rubella transmission.
It is spread when someone comes into contact with the saliva or mucus of an infected person, usually when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
It takes about 17 days for someone exposed to the virus to show symptoms.
People with rubella are most contagious when they have a rash.
Rubella can be diagnosed by a blood test and while there is no specific treatment for it, symptoms can be managed through rest and medication to control the fever.
German measles detected in George
Image: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
