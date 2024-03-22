A German woman who went missing earlier this week has been found, police confirmed on Friday morning.
The 42-year-old, whose name was not released by the police, was reported missing after she was seen leaving a guest house in an e-hailing taxi in Bluewater Bay at about midday on Wednesday and did not return.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the details were still sketchy.
“No further details are available other than the [guest house] having informed the police she was found.”
On Thursday, police said the woman had booked into a guest house in Marlon Close, Bluewater Bay, last Friday.
It was alleged she had gone to withdraw cash on Wednesday and never returned.
HeraldLIVE
Missing German woman found
Image: SUPPLIED
A German woman who went missing earlier this week has been found, police confirmed on Friday morning.
The 42-year-old, whose name was not released by the police, was reported missing after she was seen leaving a guest house in an e-hailing taxi in Bluewater Bay at about midday on Wednesday and did not return.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the details were still sketchy.
“No further details are available other than the [guest house] having informed the police she was found.”
On Thursday, police said the woman had booked into a guest house in Marlon Close, Bluewater Bay, last Friday.
It was alleged she had gone to withdraw cash on Wednesday and never returned.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News