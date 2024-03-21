Social cohesion dialogue brings diverse perspectives on SA together
MEC calls for national unity beyond political, racial or ideological lines
Hours before Humans Rights Day, the inaugural provincial social cohesion dialogue hosted at the Tramways building in South End on Wednesday ensured the conversation about charting a path for SA remained a top priority three decades into democracy.
A rich panel discussion facilitated by veteran journalist Cathy Mohlahlana, under the theme “Who are we? Exploring our SA identity, 30 years into democracy” brought diverse perspectives into the spotlight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.