Nelson Mandela Bay is SA’s murder capital according to an international report authored by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.
The report comes at a time when at least 25 people have been killed in the metro over the past week.
Nearly half of these deadly incidents, one involving a well-known rugby player, occurred at the weekend.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Institute for Security Studies senior training co-ordinator and researcher Willem Els and independent crime analyst Ian Cameron.
LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay’s status as murder capital of SA under the spotlight
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Nelson Mandela Bay is SA’s murder capital according to an international report authored by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.
The report comes at a time when at least 25 people have been killed in the metro over the past week.
Nearly half of these deadly incidents, one involving a well-known rugby player, occurred at the weekend.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Institute for Security Studies senior training co-ordinator and researcher Willem Els and independent crime analyst Ian Cameron.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News