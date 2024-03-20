News

LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay’s status as murder capital of SA under the spotlight

20 March 2024
Family members put flowers in the street where Ntombozuko Kula (nickname Kula) was killed on Friday. 25 murders and 13 attempted murders occurred over the past week. This, as the Bay has been named the murder capital of SA, and ranked eighth across the globe by an international report.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Nelson Mandela Bay is SA’s murder capital according to an international report authored by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

The report comes at a time when at least 25 people have been killed in the metro over the past week. 

Nearly half of these deadly incidents, one involving a well-known rugby player, occurred at the weekend.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Institute for Security Studies senior training co-ordinator and researcher Willem Els and independent crime analyst Ian Cameron.

