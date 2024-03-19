Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused

One of the men arrested in connection with the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over to the police.

Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

He is one of five suspects who appeared in court in connection with the deaths of AKA and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban in February last year.

The other accused are Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, and Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36.

They face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.

In his affidavit, Ndimande said he was a taxi owner and also a shareholder in a poultry farm in Camperdown. He said he earned R70,000 a month from his poultry business and R20,000 monthly from operating a taxi. Ndimande used the funds to support his three unemployed mothers (his biological mother and his father's two other wives), siblings, two children and his fiancée.

Ndimande was arrested on February 28 when he handed himself over to the police.

He said the day before his arrest, he was away visiting his fiancée when he received a call from his biological mother in the Mboyi area in Camperdown.

He said his mother told him police were at the homestead looking for him.

“She thereafter handed a cellular phone to a person who told me he was a police officer and that I must hand myself over. He further stated that in the event I fail to hand myself over, he had already shown my mother where my grave would be next to the cattle kraal as he and other police were even prepared to shoot me,” said Ndimande.

Ndimande said he​ immediately contacted his attorney and asked her to facilitate his handover to police, fearing he would be killed.

Ndimande said he intended to plead not guilty to all charges. He pleaded for bail, adding he wouldn't intimidate or harass witnesses.

“My detention is an anticipatory punishment as the state doesn’t have evidence to sustain the charges. I will stand trial as I want to prove my innocence. I will comply with all the conditions the court deems appropriate to accompany release on bail. My release on bail will also enable me to raise money to pay for the services of my legal representatives of choice. My release on bail will not endanger the safety of the public as envisaged,” he said, adding he would not commit any offences while on bail.

At the time of arrest, Ndimande said, he had already made arrangements with his fiancée for a lobola delegation to meet her family during the Easter weekend to pay R25,000 and 11 cattle.

The matter was postponed to March 27 when the state will oppose bail.

TimesLIVE