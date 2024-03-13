News

WATCH | Thabo Mbeki engages with Unisa students

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Former president Thabo Mbeki will be in conversation with students on sociopolitical issues and affairs relating to the country, the continent and the world at the University of South Africa.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read