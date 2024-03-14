Two Nigerians appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on allegations of running a fraudulent romance scam.
Shanaan Brynstin Noonaan, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after a lengthy Hawks investigation linked his alleged criminal activities to a similar method of operation allegedly used by Frank Ehimare Ebhoramen, 38, who has been in custody since September last year.
Both suspects are based in South Africa and the status of their stay in the country is subject to an ongoing probe.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the two suspects allegedly interacted with South African-based female victims on LinkedIn, going by the name of Howard Gibson Wayne, purportedly from Lisbon and residing in England.
“The conversations soon shifted to WhatsApp, where 'Mr Wayne' cited that he was an engineer, owned a property in Cape Town and specialised in construction and oil. The two victims who have come forth fell in love with the alleged engineer. They soon started to part with money,” Mavimbela said.
The investigation uncovered that just over R1m was defrauded from the victims.
Their case was postponed until March 20 for the suspects to apply for bail.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects in custody on allegations of running romance scam
Image: 123RF/zzzz17
Two Nigerians appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on allegations of running a fraudulent romance scam.
Shanaan Brynstin Noonaan, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after a lengthy Hawks investigation linked his alleged criminal activities to a similar method of operation allegedly used by Frank Ehimare Ebhoramen, 38, who has been in custody since September last year.
Both suspects are based in South Africa and the status of their stay in the country is subject to an ongoing probe.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the two suspects allegedly interacted with South African-based female victims on LinkedIn, going by the name of Howard Gibson Wayne, purportedly from Lisbon and residing in England.
“The conversations soon shifted to WhatsApp, where 'Mr Wayne' cited that he was an engineer, owned a property in Cape Town and specialised in construction and oil. The two victims who have come forth fell in love with the alleged engineer. They soon started to part with money,” Mavimbela said.
The investigation uncovered that just over R1m was defrauded from the victims.
Their case was postponed until March 20 for the suspects to apply for bail.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News