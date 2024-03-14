Countdown clock’s ticking for beloved Nelson Mandela Bay teacher
Malabar Primary’s deputy principal bowing out after 39 years of making a difference at school
After surviving a serious road accident three decades ago, Priscilla Pather realised she had been given another chance to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children.
And the 62-year-old Malabar Primary School deputy principal has done exactly that since that fateful day...
