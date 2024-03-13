News

Police search for kidnapped Kariega woman

13 March 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
Authorities are searching for Sonam Gajjar who was reportedly kidnapped in Kariega on Wednesday morning
MISSING: Authorities are searching for Sonam Gajjar who was reportedly kidnapped in Kariega on Wednesday morning
Image: Supplied

Police have confirmed reports of a kidnapping in Kariega on Wednesday morning.

At about 8am, Sonam Gajjar, believed to be in her 30s, was allegedly abducted in Mosel Road by individuals driving an unknown vehicle. 

While the circumstances of the kidnapping are sketchy, witnesses reported seeing three men driving in a white Hyundai i20 in the direction of Motherwell shortly after the incident. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said law enforcement was at the scene. 

“For now, we can confirm [the incident] and police are still gathering information,” Naidu said.

This is a developing story. 

