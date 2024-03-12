A fire broke out at Life Mercantile Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning, leading to at least three wards being evacuated.
Bay acting senior director for fire and emergency services, Hendrik McLeod, said the blaze started at 5.47am.
“Three fire engines were dispatched from different fire stations and upon arrival, the fire was detected on the second floor of Mercantile Hospital,” McLeod said.
“The fire was also restricted and extinguished in one of the consulting rooms and fire damage also occurred in [another] consulting room.”
He said the smoke quickly swept through other parts of the hospital.
“Smoke spread to the third floor, which is the oncology ward, and also to the fourth floor, which is the maternity ward,” McLeod said.
“All patients were evacuated from these wards and placed in other wards.
“Evacuation will remain intact and the affected wards won't be used for 24-hours until the smoke has been exhausted from these areas.”
McLeod said there were no casualties thus far.
“An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way.”
HeraldLIVE
Emergency workers extinguish fire at Mercantile Hospital
Image: FILE
HeraldLIVE
