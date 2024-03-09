Three Gqeberha beaches closed due to oil spill

At least three beaches in Gqeberha have been temporarily closed due to an apparent oil spill on Saturday.
Kings, Humewood and Pollock beaches have been closed.
"Teams are working in the affected beaches to confirm both what is seen like an oil spill and its origin," according to a statement.
"In the meantime, the metro has decided to close these beaches to limit the risk to people's health."
It said it would update the public on the developments going forward.
The municipality's acting executive director for arts, sport, recreation, and culture, Charmaine Williams said they moved swiftly and closed the beaches.
"We did not know how risky it would be to still allow people to swim," Williams said.
"We understand the weather is perfect for the beach, however, we better be safe than sorry.
"We humbly request that the public cooperate with our teams deployed at the affected beaches."
HeraldLIVE
