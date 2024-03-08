Rogue accountant gambles — and loses big
Compulsive gambler jailed for 22 years for stealing more than R50m from Bay employers who treated him like a brother
Not only does he have nothing to show for the R50m he stole, but Gqeberha accountant Jonathan Blow has been sentenced to 22 years in prison despite his sorry tale of a chronic gambling addiction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.