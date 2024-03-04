Why him, asks mom of son who died in her arms
A Gqeberha mother’s worst nightmare came to life when her son died in her arms shortly after he was shot.
New Brighton resident Khanyiswa Skeyi is on a desperate quest to find justice and ensure the person who pulled the trigger ends up behind bars...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.