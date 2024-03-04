Impofu Wind Farm in Kouga gets green light
SA's largest private renewable energy plant, the 330 megawatt R9bn Impofu Wind Farm project in Kouga, has reached financial closure, and construction is due to begin in March.
Mark Tanton, founder and CEO of Red Cap, the company that developed Impofu, said this week financial closure was pivotal, and the project could now be handed over to the multinational that would be building the wind farm...
