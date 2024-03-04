Nightmare clinic visit ends in vision loss, body sores
Nelson Mandela Bay resident in hospital for three weeks after horror ordeal
A routine clinic appointment ended in a nightmare for a Gqeberha resident as she experienced a terrifying turn of events — sores on her body, bleeding from her eyes and near-complete vision loss.
For more than three weeks, Thotyelwa Tekutu, 35, has been at Dora Nginza Hospital, with her vision severely impaired...
