Pepi Silinga placed on precautionary suspension
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) chief executive Pepi Silinga has been placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of mismanagement and corruption related to a fencing tender.
Transnet chair Andile Sangqu announced the suspensions of Silinga and two general managers on Friday, saying the precautionary measures would be in place while an investigation unfolded into how a fencing contract had ballooned from R80m to R300m...
