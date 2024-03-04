Darker days ahead for post office branches
More outlets to close across country, thousands of jobs to be lost
The situation at SA’s state-owned national postal service has continued on a downward spiral, with an electricity disconnection blitz in Nelson Mandela Bay plunging more SA Post Office branches into darkness.
This, after the business rescue practitioners for the SA Post Office confirmed it would close at least 400 of the more than 1,400 postal outlets throughout the country, and shed thousands of jobs...
