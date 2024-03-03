News

Blood-stained clothing found in search for Joslin

By Brandon Nel - 03 March 2024

Blood-stained clothing has been found in a field a stone’s throw from where six-year-old Joslin Smith disappeared a fortnight ago in Saldanha Bay.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed this...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism

Most Read