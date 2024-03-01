News

Mashatile in lightning visit to Knysna over water, sewage crisis

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 01 March 2024

A newspaper article on service delivery problems in Knysna prompted deputy president Paul Mashatile to visit the Garden Route town on Thursday.

Knysna is grappling with a crisis as water and sewage issues plague its residents and the ANC-led coalition that runs the municipality has come under mounting criticism as a result. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism

Most Read