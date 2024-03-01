Mashatile in lightning visit to Knysna over water, sewage crisis
A newspaper article on service delivery problems in Knysna prompted deputy president Paul Mashatile to visit the Garden Route town on Thursday.
Knysna is grappling with a crisis as water and sewage issues plague its residents and the ANC-led coalition that runs the municipality has come under mounting criticism as a result. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.