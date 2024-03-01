Sixty leap day babies born in East Cape state hospitals
More than 60 leap day babies were born at public health facilities in the Eastern Cape by noon on February 29, making them part of a small and exclusive “leaplings” group.
Dora Nginza Provincial Hospital, East London’s Frere Provincial Hospital and Frontier Provincial Hospital in Komani recorded the most births, with each facility delivering nine babies. ..
