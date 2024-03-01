Celebrating a birthday that only comes around every four years
Big day extra special for leap year babies
They get to divide their age by four, and when their birthdays come around every cycle, the celebrations are massive.
On Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay’s leap year babies got their party hats out and their dancing shoes on...
