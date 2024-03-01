Eight Nelson Mandela Bay policing areas flagged as murder hotspots
An average of least 16 murders a day recorded in Eastern Cape between October and December
Despite a year-on-year dip in overall crime in the Eastern Cape, eight police stations in Nelson Mandela Bay are ranked in the top 30 in the province for murder, averaging at least three murders a day.
Overall, an average of at least 16 murders a day were recorded in the province between October and December, according to the crime statistics for the third quarter of the police’s 2023/2024 financial year...
