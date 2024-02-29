Woman dies after taking ill during gym session
A 64-year-old woman has died shortly after a pool exercise session at a Gqeberha gym.
Virgin Active customer service head Jacqui Walter said the woman was taking part in an aqua exercise class at the company's Greenacres club on Thursday morning...
