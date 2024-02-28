VIDEO | Gelvandale handyman’s soulful voice wows national artist
Chance singing in barber shop leads to sharing a stage with ‘The Voice SA’ winner Pieters
One moment a Gelvandale man was casually singing at a barber shop, and the next he was Facebook famous, his phone would not stop ringing, and then — a lifetime highlight — he was booked to perform alongside The Voice SA winner Robin Pieters.
Austin Hendricks, 25, said Friday had started like most other days...
