×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hive Hydrogen seals wind power deal for R105bn Coega green ammonia hub

By Herald Reporter - 28 February 2024

Hive Hydrogen South Africa recently signed an agreement with Genesis Eco-Energy to implement 372MW of wind power in the Western Cape.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the development of Hive’s Green Ammonia project at Coega...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read