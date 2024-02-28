Hive Hydrogen seals wind power deal for R105bn Coega green ammonia hub
Hive Hydrogen South Africa recently signed an agreement with Genesis Eco-Energy to implement 372MW of wind power in the Western Cape.
The initiative is aimed at supporting the development of Hive’s Green Ammonia project at Coega...
