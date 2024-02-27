Nelson Mandela Bay youngsters clinch crowns at Miss Teen Universe SA Minis 2024
Three Nelson Mandela Bay beauty princesses are polishing their best looks as they prepare to replicate their domestic success in South America later in 2024 after taking the national pageant scene by storm.
The trio from Kwazakhele, KwaDwesi and Motherwell, clinched coveted crowns at the Miss Teen Universe SA Minis 2024 in Durban last week to qualify for the global parade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.