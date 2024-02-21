×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget speech for 2024 in parliament.

With the cost of living rising in South Africa, most people are hoping Godongwana will announce some good news.

During a parliamentary question and answer session last November, the country's money man elected not to discuss what tax proposals the National Treasury has in store for South Africans this year, saying any changes would be announced during the budget speech.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read