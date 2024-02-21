Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget speech for 2024 in parliament.
With the cost of living rising in South Africa, most people are hoping Godongwana will announce some good news.
During a parliamentary question and answer session last November, the country's money man elected not to discuss what tax proposals the National Treasury has in store for South Africans this year, saying any changes would be announced during the budget speech.
WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech
