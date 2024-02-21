Top schools rocked by ‘grooming’ claims against music tutor
DSG, St Andrew’s College suspend part-time teacher as police investigate allegations relating to events before his appointment
A music teacher on contract at two top Makhanda schools has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations that he sexually groomed a then 16-year-old boy he had been tutoring.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the Makhanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating the allegation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.