SA goes to the polls on May 29

SA will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.

The presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had, in accordance with the constitution and the Electoral Act, determined May 29 as the date for the 2024 general national and provincial elections.

Ramaphosa had consulted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the date, the presidency said.

“Furthermore, the president convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections,” presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Tuesday.

He said the elections coincided with SA’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy, therefore, Ramaphosa called on all eligible voters to fully participate in the important and historic milestone of the democratic calendar.

Magwenya quoted Ramaphosa as having said: “Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire.

“I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning, to do so peacefully within the full observance of the law.

“We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register.”

The proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course.

