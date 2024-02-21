Differences emerge over Knysna municipal office move
After the Knysna council elected to relocate to new offices in 2023, municipal manager Ombali Sebola was tasked with negotiating municipal rates and services with the owners of the Knysna Shopping Mall during a council meeting on Tuesday.
The council aims to secure office space from Grey Elephant Investment starting from March 1, with a monthly rental amount set at R546,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.