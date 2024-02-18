×

Review | ‘The Story of Fire’ bursts with intrigue and entertainment

18 February 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The Story of Fire has been brought to life in a mesmerising performance which is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats during the Mandela Bay Arts Festival. 

Performed, written and choreographed by classical ballet dancer Selah Liberty Joy, the show,  presented by Nature Theatre, is an immersive experience...

