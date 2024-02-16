Police minister Bheki Cele is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.
When releasing the crime stats for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year in parliament last November, Cele said murders of women and children had seen a significant decrease between July and September, with the first declining by 10.9% and the second 7%, but the number of lives lost to gender-based violence remained staggering.
Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women in the three months, down from 989 during the same period last year. Police registered 293 murder cases involving children, down by 22 from 315 from July to September 2022.
WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats
