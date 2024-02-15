×

Threats to workers’ safety see R75 road maintenance halted

Rival groups obstructing grass-cutting and other work due to disputes over work allocation

By Nomazima Nkosi - 15 February 2024

Road maintenance along Nelson Mandela Bay’s R75 road has ground to a halt as the appointed contractor fears for the safety of its workers.

In recent years a trend has emerged, not just within the city but nationwide, where rival groups have disrupted grass-cutting and other work due to disputes over work allocation...

