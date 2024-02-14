×

News

First ‘Voice SA’ winner bringing star line-up to Boardwalk

By Simtembile Mgidi - 14 February 2024

After being propelled into the spotlight when he won season one of The Voice SA, Robin Pieters has been touring the country but believes Gqeberha is a second home and he will soon be returning to enthral audiences at Boardwalk ICC.

Pieters, who stole the hearts of locals during his previous nine visits to the city, will now bring his production, It’s a Love Thing: Duets GQ, to Boardwalk on February 24...

Most Read