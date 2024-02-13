Urgent action needed to right the ship at ports authority
It is either a case of the tail wagging the dog, or there is a dearth of leadership at the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) — or, as some analysts suggest, it is probably both.
TNPA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, largely centred on what appears to be a power struggle between union leaders and the bosses at Transnet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.